Situation along LAC slightly tense: Army chief

Naravane is on a two day visit to Leh – the headquarters of the 14 corps of the Indian army that is tasked with the security of the Ladakh sector which has been the scene of a major faceoff with China. Tensions have been high since May when India detected multiple intrusions along the undemarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) border with China. The tensions were exacerbated on 29-30 August when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tried to intrude into Indian territory again – this time on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake. India said its army had taken pre-emptive steps to stop the PLA.