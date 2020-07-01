Situation in Delhi is improving but no room for complacency: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the situation in the national capital is improving, even as it has the highest number of positive cases in the country. While the recovery rate is increasing, there is no space for complacency, Kejriwal said.

With 4,000 fresh cases, Delhi witnessed biggest single day spike on 23 June. Over the past week, the number of positive cases have been reduced by half. As of 30 June, of about 87,000 positive cases reported in Delhi, 26,000 are active, which much less than the projected tally. The government had expected Delhi’s covid count to touch 1 lakh with 60,000 active cases.

“A month back when lockdown was lifted, the cases were increasing at a rapid pace. We had expected them to increase but not at the pace they increased. According to the projections of the central government, the speed at which cases were increasing. The prediction was for 60,000 active cases by 30 June but there are 26000 active cases today. This is the result of everyone’s efforts," Kejriwal said.

“The prediction was for 15,000 beds and 250 new patients were being admitted everyday. Today, we have made provision for these beds but there are only 5800 beds occupied. A month back our recovery rate was 38%, today that has gone up to 66%. Even the death rate has reduced in Delhi," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal said that the situation is better right now in comparison with the last month. Delhi government had faced severe criticism earlier due to the lack of adequate healthcare facilities for covid patients, following which, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held multiple meetings with the state.

A health survey is being conducted an testing has been increased across the national capital. Over the last week, the government has started the country’s first plasma bank for recovery of patients.

“The improvement over the last month is a result of everyone’s team work. We cannot be complacent. We need to hope for the best and prepare for the worst," Kejriwal said.

