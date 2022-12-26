Six factors that will shape Russia’s winter war in Ukraine7 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 05:39 PM IST
From cold weather to Western support, here are the issues that will help determine whether Kyiv can sustain battlefield momentum
As Russia’s war in Ukraine moves into another year, the next few months will provide critical clues as to whether Moscow’s forces will be able to halt or even reverse the momentum gained by Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. With the end of the campaign still looking a long way off, here are six big factors that will influence the trajectory of the war in the early months of 2023.