Six factors that will shape Russia’s winter war in Ukraine

Bakhmut is politically important for three key actors in Moscow. For President Vladimir Putin, capturing the city would allow him to claim Russia is making good on its claims over the Donbas area. For Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group mercenaries are doing much of the fighting, it would help further his claims that he runs the country’s best fighting force. A success would also help Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the new Russian military commander in Ukraine, justify his withdrawal last month from the southern city of Kherson after he said troops were needed for fighting elsewhere.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}