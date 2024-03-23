Six rebel MLAs of Himachal Pradesh join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Six rebel MLAs from Himachal Pradesh join BJP in the presence of state BJP President Rajiv Bindal and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Six former Himachal Pradesh MLAs including Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devendra Bhutto, Rajendra Rana, and Chaitanya Sharma on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and State BJP chief Rajiv Bindal.