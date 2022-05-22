Small businesses lose confidence in US economy

Large companies also are feeling the strain of supply-chain problems, rising prices and labor shortages. Walmart Inc., the country’s largest retailer by revenue, said sales increased in the most recent quarter, but higher product, supply-chain and employee costs ate into profits. Target Corp. posted lower quarterly earnings last week as supply-chain costs and inflationary pressures ate into profits. Those chains are also seeing signs that consumers are beginning to curtail spending, particularly on discretionary purchases, as they deal with higher prices for fuel and other expenses.