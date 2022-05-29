Small is big in wooing middle India

Chinni Krishnan, a farmer turned entrepreneur in Cuddalore, noticed how the multinationals (MNCs) had neglected the low-income consumers. He had dabbled in pharmaceuticals and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the first few decades following independence. Sometime in the late 1970s, a few years before his demise, he came up with the idea of selling products in small sachets. In those days, talcum powder and epsom salts were sold in tin containers or glass bottles and the minimum quantity was nearly 100 grams. He noticed that these products were not bought by the workmen in the farms and factories, or the other low-income communities, because they were considered expensive. He took a call to change the packaging and began selling talcum powder in 20 gram packs and epsom salt in five gram sachets. He soon realized that even liquid products could be packed in sachets. The idea was a huge success.