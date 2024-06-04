Smriti Irani, Amethi Election Results: Smriti Irani trails Congress's KL Sharma by 50,758 votes in highly contested race
In Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc leads in 43 seats, and the BJP-NDA in 36. Prominent leaders like Modi, Rajnath Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi are leading in their constituencies.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, seeking re-election from Amethi, the traditional Gandhi family bastion of Uttar Pradesh, is currently trailing.