Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, seeking re-election from Amethi, the traditional Gandhi family bastion of Uttar Pradesh, is currently trailing.

The Congress candidate, KL Sharma, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, has surged ahead with a lead of over 50,758 votes.

Congress KL Sharma takes lead in UP's Amethi.

This development could indicate a significant shift in Uttar Pradesh during this election, potentially setting the stage for a major upset.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli with 1.24 lakh votes.

The INDIA bloc is leading in 43 Lok Sabha seats in UP, while the BJP-led NDA is ahead in 36 seats.

Among the INDIA bloc parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are leading in 34 and nine seats, respectively, according to the election panel's data for the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in 34 seats, with its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ahead in two.

Notably, Chandrashekhar of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) is leading by a margin of 53,250 votes over BJP's Om Kumar in the Nagina constituency.

Several prominent leaders have secured comfortable leads over their rivals, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj and his wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri. Congress candidates Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma are also leading in Rae Bareli and Amethi, respectively.

A total of 851 candidates -- 771 men and 80 women -- were in the fray in the elections in Uttar Pradesh, with a maximum of 28 in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency and a minimum of four in Kaiserganj.

This time, the state recorded 56.92 percent voting in the Lok Sabha election, two percentage points less than the 2019 turnout.

(With inputs from PTI)

