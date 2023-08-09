Hello User
Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi 'misogynist' for 'blowing flying kiss' in Parliament, 21 BJP MPs file complaint

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi ‘misogynist’ for 'blowing flying kiss' in Parliament, 21 BJP MPs file complaint

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:19 PM IST

  • Smriti Irani dubs Rahul Gandhi ‘misogynist man’ for blowing flying kiss to Parliament that seats female members; says action lacks dignity

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and dubbed Rahul Gandhi "misogynist man" for blowing flying kiss to Parliament that seats female members; says action lacks dignity.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and dubbed Rahul Gandhi "misogynist man" for blowing flying kiss to Parliament that seats female members; says action lacks dignity.

Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani said, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country..."

Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani said, “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country..."

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government and said "You are not India, for India is not corrupt."

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government and said "You are not India, for India is not corrupt."

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.