Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and dubbed Rahul Gandhi "misogynist man" for blowing flying kiss to Parliament that seats female members; says action lacks dignity.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and dubbed Rahul Gandhi "misogynist man" for blowing flying kiss to Parliament that seats female members; says action lacks dignity.
Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani said, “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country..."
Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani said, “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country..."
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government and said "You are not India, for India is not corrupt."
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government and said "You are not India, for India is not corrupt."
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.