Smriti Irani noted a change in Rahul Gandhi's politics, describing his actions as strategic, whether perceived as good, bad, or childish.

In a podcast interview, Irani said, “When he (Rahul Gandhi) talks about caste, when he wears a white T-shirt in Parliament, he's aware of what kind of message it sends to the youth."

Rahul Gandhi's ‘soft Hindutva’ politic failed: Irani Irani also slammed Gandhi for trying to be a part of ‘soft Hindutva’ politics saying that since it did not work for him, he is now playing the caste card.

“Rahul Gandhi tried to woo voters of the nation (who are majorly Hindus) by visiting temples, but it did not work for him. So, his public relations manager advised him to use ‘caste’ as a tool to reach out to the masses and gain political traction."

“If he had the mindset of a great politician, it would have been evident since the inception of his career. What he is doing now is just a strategy," she adds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On his controversial comment about the Miss India contest, the actor-turned-politician said, “He knows that Miss India has nothing to do with forming the government, but he still says things like that on social media. Because it makes the headlines."

Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi have had a tense and confrontational relationship, marked by frequent political disputes and public exchanges. Their rivalry became particularly intense during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Irani contested against Gandhi in Amethi, a constituency long dominated by the Gandhi family. Although Irani did not win in 2014, she achieved a significant victory in the 2019 elections, earning the title of "giant slayer" for defeating Rahul Gandhi.