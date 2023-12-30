Union Minister Smriti Irani upbraided the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) in Amethi over unpaid salaries to retired school teachers in the district. On a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, Amethi, Irani was approached by a "group of upset retired school teachers" on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The retired teachers complained to Irani against the DIOS over unpaid salaries. Smriti Irani then called the DIOS and appealed to her to clear “all the dues on her desk", news agency ANI reported. A video of the conversation between the two went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, Irani can be heard telling the DIOS, "Whatever pendency you have on your desk, clear it today itself...Display some humanity. This is Amethi, every citizen can approach me," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch video here:

Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, is on a three-day visit to Amethi. During her visit to the constituency, Irani listened to the problems of the people through public dialogue programmes in Ramdevpur, Munshiganj, Sarai Khema, Loniapur, and Pithipur and directed the officials concerned to solve the issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During an interaction with people in Munshiganj in Amethi, the villagers drew her attention to the drainage problem in their area. Irani said, "It has only been four-and-a-half years for me. Rahul Gandhi has been MP for 15 years but he did not pay any attention to this. He did not even think about development and only built his guest house in Munshiganj."

"His government was at the Centre for 10 years but he did not even think about the development of Amethi. Here, work was being done only on paper. Rahul Gandhi could not even build a drain properly in Amethi," she was quoted by PTI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Irani's plan to return to Delhi on Friday has been cancelled and she will continue to tour the constituency on December 30 also.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!