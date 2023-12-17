Smriti Irani takes jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘he sent half of his cabinet to jail, no guarantee on..’
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday took a jibe at the AAP-led Delhi government, whose most of the ministers are currently behind bars. Taking a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Amethi MP said that he has sent half of his cabinet ministers to jail, now there is no guarantee how long he will stay out of prison.