Smriti Irani takes jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘he sent half of his cabinet to jail, no guarantee on..’

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday took a jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that Delhi CM Kejriwal sent half of his cabinet to jail, now there is no guarantee on how long he will stay out

Union minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as most of Delhi ministers are currently under prison (ANI)Premium
Union minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as most of Delhi ministers are currently under prison (ANI)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday took a jibe at the AAP-led Delhi government, whose most of the ministers are currently behind bars. Taking a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Amethi MP said that he has sent half of his cabinet ministers to jail, now there is no guarantee how long he will stay out of prison. 

Her remark came at a public meeting held in Delhi in the presence of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

“I know you (BJP leader Manoj Tiwari) and the district president have no expectations from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. The person who has already sent half of his cabinet to jail, there is no guarantee on how long he (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) will stay out," said Irani on Sunday, according to ANI.

Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently behind bars over money laundering allegations associated with the Delhi liquor policy case.

After AAP leader Sisodia and Singh, Delhi CM Kejriwal came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. The law enforcement agency had summoned the Delhi CM in November for questioning over the case. 

However, Kejriwal chose to not appear before the agency, calling the summons to be illegal and politically motivated. Earlier, the Delhi CM has said on many occasions that he would be arrested. 

“Simultaneous to the summons, in the afternoon of 30.10.2023, BJP leaders started making statements that soon I would be summoned and arrested. By the evening of that day, I received your summons," said Kejriwal after receiving ED summons in November.

He also accused that the ED summons was “leaked to select BJP leaders to malign image and reputation and has been issued at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre."

He also claimed that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had “openly" said, on the day the summons was issued to Kejriwal -- that the chief minister would be arrested.

Earlier this, the party ran a campaign asking people if Delhi CM should leave his CM post if he is arrested or run the government from jail.

Published: 17 Dec 2023, 11:17 PM IST
