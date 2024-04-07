Smriti Irani targets Rahul Gandhi in Chennai: ‘People like him come and go but Hindustan…’
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani holds an election campaign in support of central Chennai BJP candidate Vinoj P Selvam at the YMCA auditorium in the Veppery district of Chennai.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “Hindustan is, was, and will remain. People like him come and go," Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, targeted her old rival during a poll campaign BJP’s Chennai candidate Vinoj P Selvam in Veppery district.