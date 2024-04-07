Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani holds an election campaign in support of central Chennai BJP candidate Vinoj P Selvam at the YMCA auditorium in the Veppery district of Chennai.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "Hindustan is, was, and will remain. People like him come and go," Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, targeted her old rival during a poll campaign BJP's Chennai candidate Vinoj P Selvam in Veppery district.

“If my voice reaches Rahul Gandhi, then I want to tell him that many like you have come and many have gone; Hindustan is, was, and will remain," the BJP leader said as quoted by PTI.

Irani further emphasized the significance of the completion of the Ayodhya Ram temple, while point out some instances in states likes West Bengal and Kerala where the opposition parties cause violence on 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

“There are states in this country where INDI alliance partners killed people for saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. It happened in West Bengal and Kerala. Today, it is our greatest fortune that we are standing here with our heads bowed at the feet of Lord Ram," the minister said.

"The date was told, the temple was built, and see the glory of Lord Ram that those people who denied his existence, Lord Ram called them also," Irani said. Their arrogance was evident as they even rejected the leadership of Ram," she added.

On Friday, Smriti Irani also addressed a public rally in Rahul Gandhi's stronghold 'Wayanad constituency in Kerala'. Currently, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development in on a tour to southern states as a part of Lok Sabha poll campaigns for the BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi will be out from Wayanad too, just like the way he was defeated in Amethi last time," she said.

All 39 constituencies will go to polls in Tamil Nadu in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, that is, April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

