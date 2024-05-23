Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party over Delhi High Court's recent revelations regarding corruption allegations against AAP leader Manish Sisodia. On Tuesday, the court rejected his bail petitions in the Delhi liquor policy case .

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP candidate from Amethi constituency said, “A judgment regarding Manish Sisodia became public. The Delhi High Court prima facie finds a case of corruption against Manish Sisodia."

“The court accepts that corruption to the tune of Rs. 100 crores have been committed by Manish Sisodia….acknowledged Sisodia's alleged attempts to destroy evidence and intimidate potential witnesses, particularly those willing to testify against the AAP," she said as quoted by ANI.

"My appeal to citizens is to read these substantial observations about Manish Sisodia and the AAP's corruption. These so-called political activists entered the corridors of power with a promise of change but became nothing but looters of the people's treasury," Irani added.

Speaking about Swati Maliwal's ‘assault’ case, the BJP leader asked, “Can you expect him (Arvind Kejriwal) to do justice to anybody? The question is, while a lady was being assaulted in his house, who was present? What was done by Arvind Kejriwal?"

“The fact that Arvind Kejriwal goes on campaign with an assaulter indicates to you where his loyalties lie. With the assaulter in Arvind Kejriwal's company... AAP is not only corrupt, but its women workers are not safe in their own CM's house," she said.

Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal has filed a case against Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar. Based on the former Delhi Commission for Women complaint, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case. Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody.

Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint against Maliwal accusing her of forced and illegal entry into the CM's entrance. The assault case row surfaced days ahead of polling in the national capital which is scheduled to take place on May 25 in the sixth phase.

(With ANI inputs)

