Smriti Irani's fresh attack on AAP over Manish Sisodia, Swati Maliwal cases: ‘So-called political activists…’
Union Minister Smriti Irani accused AAP's Manish Sisodia of corruption after the Delhi High Court found a prima facie case of money laundering against him involving ₹100 crores.
Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party over Delhi High Court's recent revelations regarding corruption allegations against AAP leader Manish Sisodia. On Tuesday, the court rejected his bail petitions in the Delhi liquor policy case.