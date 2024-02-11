‘Snatching away NCP from hands who founded it’: Sharad Pawar questions ECI's decision; calls it unprecedented
Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday spoke on the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to recognize his nephew Ajit Pawar's faction as the official Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said that such a thing has never happened before. The ECI made a decision in favor of Ajit Pawar's faction on the basis of the “Test of Majority" and said that the younger Pawar had the support of the majority of NCP legislators across the country.