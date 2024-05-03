'Daro mat, bhago mat': PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli | Watch
PM Modi taunts Rahul for contesting in Wayanad out of fear of losing Amethi, suggesting he is now looking for another seat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during a campaign rally took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul. PM Modi in Bardhaman-Durgapur rally said, "I had already said that the Shehzada was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as the polling was completed in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat... He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli".