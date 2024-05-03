Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during a campaign rally took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul. PM Modi in Bardhaman-Durgapur rally said, "I had already said that the Shehzada was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as the polling was completed in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat... He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, in a veiled attack against former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, PM said, “When a Congress leader quit Lok Sabha to enter Parliament via Rajya Sabha, I foresaw party's imminent defeat".

Attacking the Trinamool Congress Party over the Sandeshkhali case, PM Modi said that the Bengal government protected accused Sheikh Shajahan as "appeasement more important than humanity for TMC".

"I want to ask TMC, in Sandeshkhali our Dalit sisters were served huge injustice. The whole country was demanding action. The TMC saw shielding the culprit. Was the reason that the name of the culprit was Shahjahan Sheikh?... Can a vote bank be above humanity?"

PM Modi's "snatching of SC-OBC reservation" rhetoric by Congress continued in today's rally. “Congress wants to change constitution, snatch Dalit and OBC quotas, provide reservation to 'jihadi' vote bank," prime minister said.

Here are top-5 quotes by PM Modi during Bardhaman-Durgapur election rally: “Congress' tally in 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be all-time low," PM Modi claimed in Bengal on Friday.

"Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shajahan was being protected by Bengal govt as appeasement more important than humanity for TMC," PM added.

"The corruption that the TMC has done in Bengal in school recruitment is shameful. Due to this scam, several genuine candidates have suffered. I have asked the Bengal BJP unit on behalf of the party to create a separate legal cell and social media platform to provide help to the genuine candidates and teachers," he said.

“I challenged Congress to give in writing about not providing reservation on basis of religion, but they are silent," PM Modi said.

"TMC has made Hindus second-class citizens in Bengal," PM Modi at election rally in Bardhaman-Durgapur.

