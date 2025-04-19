‘So what if he is older?’: BJP leader after ex-Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh ties knot with party colleague at 60

Terming the marriage of Dilip Ghosh, the former West Bengal BJP president, to his party colleague Rinku Majumdar as a “personal matter”, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that there is no reason for “other people to take so much of a headache”.

As reported by ANI, Sinha said, “This is his personal matter... There is no reason for other people to take so much of a headache. 'Jab miya biwi raazi to kya karega kazi?'. So what if he is older in age? Don't people of his age get married?... He felt that he should get married, and he also met a woman of his choice... No one else has the right to say anything about this... He didn't want to create too much noise around this, so he did not talk much about this matter. That is why he did not invite many people. Many people close to him, like people from his family, were also not in attendance…”

Earlier on Friday, after completing the wedding rituals, Ghosh said, “I thank everyone for their blessings. My personal life will not interfere with my political duties,” said the 60-year-old leader.

He also shared that by getting married, he fulfilled his mother’s long-cherished wish. Moreover, senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, visited the newlywed couple to offer their congratulations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sent her best wishes in the form of flowers and a congratulatory message.

Who is Rinku Majumdar? According to a report by India Today, Rinku Majumdar is a BJP leader who has held several important positions within the party, including roles in the Mahila Morcha (women's wing), the OBC front, and the handloom cell.

According to PTI, she was previously married and has a son who is currently employed at an IT firm in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Rumors about her relationship with BJP leader Dilip Ghosh began to gain traction after she was seen at Eden Gardens on April 3, the same day Ghosh was reportedly there to attend an IPL match.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in a post on X said, "Since they regularly went for morning walks to Eco Park, since their acquaintance began there and eventually blossomed into a union, and since that beautiful Eco Park is the creation of Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister's role in this union is truly undeniable."

The BJP leader is expected to play a crucial role in the party's campaign for the assembly elections in the state next year.