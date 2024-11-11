‘Some are trying to divide our society on religious lines for personal gains,’ says PM Modi | 7 updates

Addressing a programme marking the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, PM Modi said that there is a conspiracy going on to divide the society on the basis of caste, religion, language, high and low, men and women, villages and cities for their personal gains.

Here are the top 5 updates:

1. PM said, “It is important that we understand the seriousness of this attempt of the national enemies, understand the crisis and we all have to defeat such an act together. We have to work together...We have to create strong, capable and educated youth. For a developed India, the youth should be empowered. Skilled youth will become our biggest strength. The global demand for our youth is going to increase further.”

2. He further noted, “Today, whatever world leaders I meet, most of the leaders expect that the youth of India, the skilled manpower of India, the youth of the IT sector of India should go to their country and work in their country. The whole world is attracted by the capability of the youth of India.”

3. Speaking on the Kumbh Mela, PM said, “This time, the Kumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj. This Kumbh Mela takes place after 12 years. The world has also accepted this heritage. 40-50 crore people come to this Kumbh Mela from 13th January for about 45 days.”

4. He noted, “Educate people across the world and explain to those foreigners who are not of Indian origin what this is Kumbh Mela and try to bring at least 100 foreigners to visit this Kumbh Mela of Prayagraj with great devotion. This will be a work of spreading awareness in the whole world.”

5. PM Modi said that Swaminarayan community has always worked very hard on de-addiction. Our saints and Mahatmas can make a huge contribution to keeping the youth away from addiction and making them drug-free.

6. “Not only this, there was no one to look for the hundreds of years old idols stolen from our country, today after searching and finding our idols which were stolen from the world, the forms of our gods and goddesses which were stolen are coming back, are returning to our temples,” he noted.

7. PM Modi further said, “We keep saying that the first condition for 'Viskit Bharat' is to make it a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Now no outsider will come forward to do this, we will have to do it ourselves. 140 crore countrymen will have to do it. How does it start? It starts with 'Vocal for Local'...Today unfortunately some people, due to their narrow understanding are forgetting the important initiative of India's bright future.”