‘Some rebel MLAs want to come back…’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu adds new twist to Congress row
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh Congress revealed that rebel MLAs are considering returning to the party. The rebels had cross-voted during the recent Rajya Sabha elections.
Members of the Himachal Pradesh Congress remained at cross-roads on Friday with several ‘rebels’ now wishing to return to the party fold. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the disqualified MLAs were in talks with party leader Vikramaditya Singh and indicated a change of heart.