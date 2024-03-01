Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Some rebel MLAs want to come back…’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu adds new twist to Congress row

‘Some rebel MLAs want to come back…’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu adds new twist to Congress row

Livemint

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh Congress revealed that rebel MLAs are considering returning to the party. The rebels had cross-voted during the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the media after a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania at the Vidhan Sabha

Members of the Himachal Pradesh Congress remained at cross-roads on Friday with several ‘rebels’ now wishing to return to the party fold. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the disqualified MLAs were in talks with party leader Vikramaditya Singh and indicated a change of heart.

“Vikramaditya spoke to me yesterday and then today morning. He said that he is meeting the rebel MLAs, who want to return to the (Congress) fold. I told him to speak to the party high command. They are sitting at Hotel Lalit in Panchkula in Haryana boundary, we will see when they are back to Himachal boundary," Sukhu was quoted as telling news agency PTI.

Six MLAs had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha elections and subsequently stayed away from the Assembly while the Budget was passed on February 28 — purportedly in a bid to overthrow the government. Sukhu had earlier claimed that the group was ‘kidnapped’ by the Central Reserve Police Force and Haryana Police before shifting to Shimla by a helicopter.

