Some researchers are loooking for Bigfoot—just don’t tell anyone
Enthusiasts from academics to Zumba instructors are dipping their toes into the Bigfoot world. ‘They’re kind of in the Sasquatch closet.’
ALLEGHENY NATIONAL FOREST :Amy Bue set out after nightfall armed with a thermal-imaging camera and two-way radio. The English teacher from Youngstown, Ohio, was hoping to finally get a clear look at Bigfoot.
In dense woods northeast of Pittsburgh, she hiked with a group that included a civil engineer, a wildlife filmmaker and a Zumba teacher. In the darkness they whooped, made loud knocks and let out a long, mournful cry known as the Ohio howl. Then they sat silent for a reply.
“A lot of Bigfooting is just sitting and waiting and listening," she whispered.
Ten years ago, Ms. Bue says, she was driving past a reservoir when she saw something standing near the shore that was tall and dark brown with broad shoulders. “I think I just saw Bigfoot," she remembers saying at the time.
Tales of a large, apelike animal in the forests of North America, also called Sasquatch, Woodbooger and Skunk Ape, go back centuries. This summer brought reports of broad-daylight sightings in North Carolina and South Carolina. Ms. Bue said she is about 90% convinced Bigfoot exists.
Scientists have typically steered clear of the subject, which inspires jokes and conspiracy theories, not to mention Bigfoot-theme underwear and lunchboxes. But a growing number of sober-minded researchers have been dipping their toes into the Bigfoot world.
Several groups, including one in Oklahoma and another in Washington state, have members who have been aggregating eyewitness reports into databases, searching for DNA and bringing their expertise to the analysis of hair samples, footprints and grunts and howls recorded in the woods. Many say they would like the subject to become less taboo in scientific circles but at this point prefer that their employers don’t know about their interest.
“The number of academic individuals that are interested" is “exploding," said Shane Corson, who helps run a Bigfoot research effort in Washington state called the Olympic Project. “But they’re kind of in the Sasquatch closet."
He added: “This is not a funded endeavor in academia. If it was, maybe it would have been solved by now."
John Hickenbottom, a naturalist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at Salt Fork State Park in Ohio, said he used to be dismissive of “dads in tube socks and cargo shorts saying ‘Have you ever seen Bigfoot?’" After some research, he considers himself an “open-minded skeptic."
He said he hears about two credible-seeming stories of sightings a week during the summer, though he’s “never had anyone stumble into my nature center with leaves in their hair saying ‘Oh my God, I just saw Bigfoot.’"
Ms. Bue hosts a twice-monthly online meeting for primatologists, wildlife biologists, anthropologists and others to discuss matters from habitat to how the mechanics of primate movement could be used to authenticate tracks. Usually more than 40 scientists and dedicated amateurs attend.
One member, Scott Tompkins, created the Bigfoot Mapping Project, which has aggregated some 8,000 sighting reports and has a mobile app. Other members analyze sounds recorded by devices left in the woods. These often turn out to be from coyotes, foxes or, in one case, a dying bear in bowhunting season.
Ms. Bue calls the group Project Zoobook, a nod to Project Blue Book, the code name for a onetime Air Force investigation of UFO reports. Her goal, she said, is to give scientists a forum where they won’t be laughed at, or worse, lose their funding for other projects.
“What happens in Zoobook stays in Zoobook," she said.
During a recent meeting of about 20 researchers, several declined to provide their names to a reporter. A primate zookeeper from Michigan said she long thought of Bigfoot as a joke but changed her mind after realizing that many sighting accounts included primate behaviors she didn’t think most people would know about.
She traveled to Washington state in 2019 to see nests studied by the Olympic Project. The sight of the large oval nests, woven of huckleberry branches and looking similar to beds made by apes the zookeeper works with, was “mind blowing," she said.
An insect taxonomist at a Utah university said he has been investigating since 2015, when he and his son were elk hunting in northern Utah and saw a group of five apelike animals going through an aspen stand about 250 yards away.
Puzzled, he called Jeff Meldrum, a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University who has been public about his Bigfoot research for years. He has more than 300 casts of footprints that, he says, evidence indicates were made by a primate yet to be identified.
Dr. Meldrum traces his fascination to the late 1960s when, at age 11, he saw the famous Patterson-Gimlin film of a large, hairy female creature walking along a riverbank in northern California. He dismisses assertions it was a hoax, including one from a man who said he wore a Bigfoot suit in the film. According to Dr. Meldrum, an expert on human bipedalism, muscular movements visible in the film couldn’t have been faked.
“You don’t see things like that in a fur suit, certainly not something circa 1967," he said.
By Dr. Meldrum’s estimate, certain remote habitats in North America could support roughly one Bigfoot for every 100 to 200 black bears. That would allow for 90 to 180 in Pennsylvania, which is estimated to have 18,000 black bears. Holding such views has hurt his reputation in some quarters, Dr. Meldrum said.
“These are such rare creatures, wide-ranging, solitary, nocturnal, reclusive—all the characteristics that make them very difficult to encounter," he said. “Nothing short of a body will convince a skeptical scientific community."
Kathy Strain, a member of the North American Wood Ape Conservancy, said that group has plans to shoot a Bigfoot and recover its body if one is found in its study area in Oklahoma.
Ms. Strain, an archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service, said she has made the Ohio howl and the Tahoe scream, another alleged Bigfoot vocalization, in a practice known as “call blasting," and Bigfoot has yelled back and thrown stones at her.
“I’ve been howled at many, many times," she said. “It’s definitely intimidating when you’re alone in the dark."
In Pennsylvania, Ms. Bue wasn’t so lucky. She and her companions saw a snake, a frog and a bat on their nighttime hike. Barred owls filled the forest with their eerie chatter. Bigfoot didn’t show.
The next morning, drinking coffee by her campfire, and wearing a wide-brimmed hat covered in signatures of other Bigfoot enthusiasts, Ms. Bue said she isn’t disappointed the creatures continue to elude her.
“I feel that if they’re real, they’re smart," she said. “They’re not going to be found if they don’t want to be."