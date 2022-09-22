Some researchers are loooking for Bigfoot—just don’t tell anyone

Several groups, including one in Oklahoma and another in Washington state, have members who have been aggregating eyewitness reports into databases, searching for DNA and bringing their expertise to the analysis of hair samples, footprints and grunts and howls recorded in the woods. Many say they would like the subject to become less taboo in scientific circles but at this point prefer that their employers don’t know about their interest.

