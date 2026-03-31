Some states provide OBC reservation to Muslims for vote bank politics, BJP MP says in Rajya Sabha, Oppn walks out

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament K Laxman on Monday alleged that several opposition-ruled states were including all Muslims in quotas meant for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs).

The Rajya Sabha MP said the states, while doing so, flouted established conditions for reservation, and demanded that the government order a comprehensive review of such practices, leading to a walkout by the Opposition.

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Speaking during Zero Hour, Laxman said OBC reservation was being misused in the name of religion and that states such as Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala had included all Muslims in the quotas meant for OBCs.

He said the Constitution does not provide for reservation on religious grounds and B R Ambedkar had clearly stated this.

"Unfortunately, OBCs who are socially and educationally backward, their reservation is now being misused in the name of religion. Reservations are being given on the basis of religion against the mandate of our Constitution," he said, amid noisy protests by the Opposition.

The BJP MP alleged that for vote bank politics, some states are extending these reservations meant for OBCs on religious grounds, particularly to Muslims at large.

"In Karnataka, the entire Muslim community of the state is treated as one caste, without an OBC list, and given 4 per cent reservation exclusively for Muslims. In West Bengal, about 97 per cent of Muslim communities have been included as OBCs, and depriving the mainly backward communities of their rightful share.

"In Tamil Nadu, Muslim groups in the OBC list cover nearly 95 per cent of the Muslim population, with 3.5 per cent reservation for backward class Muslims. In Kerala, Muslim is listed as a caste in the OBC list, and their reservation has been raised from 3 per cent to 12 per cent," Laxman claimed.

In Telangana, he said, apart from Muslims who are included in OBCs list, the Congress government has extended 4 per cent reservation exclusively for Muslims. "The high court has struck that down," he said.

Like this, the BJP leader said, reservations meant for OBCs are being misused for a vote bank. In Hyderabad municipal elections, he said, Muslims are "enjoying" the reservation meant for 50 per cent OBCs.

"I humbly request the government to order a comprehensive review of such religion-based reservations. Our policy must focus on social and educational backwardness, not on religious identity alone. Only then can we can protect the true spirit of social justice," the BJP member said, urging the government to respond.

Opposition walks out, Nadda intervenes The opposition staged a walkout after Laxman's remarks. Leader of the House J P Nadda stood up and attacked the Opposition for indulging in appeasement politics by using Muslims as a vote bank and said it was condemnable.

Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, accused the Congress and other INDI alliance parties of disregarding the Constitution and having no faith in parliamentary practices. He condemned them for staging a walkout from the house over the issue.

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"They have only pursued the politics of appeasement to consolidate the Muslim vote bank. The entire Opposition is engaged in efforts to divide society and vitiate the atmosphere for the sake of their own politics," the leader of the House said.

Nadda claimed that when Laxman was speaking during Zero Hour, members of the entire INDIA bloc disrupted him and prevented him from speaking.

"This is very unfortunate, as it shows they have no faith in parliamentary procedures or traditions. Secondly, they have no faith in the Constitution either," he alleged.

Reservations are being given on the basis of religion against the mandate of our Constitution.

Nadda said for years, parties of the INDIA bloc under the leadership of the Congress have engaged in vote-bank politics. “They have pursued appeasement and vote bank politics.” Referring to the Opposition's walkout, he said, "running away like this, opposing in this manner, is inappropriate. I condemn it."