Some trying to make a dent in NDA: Nadda's indirect attack on Chirag Paswan

Attacking the CPI (ML), he said it wants to break the country. "And the RJD has shared seats with such a party. The CPI (ML) has hijacked the RJD," he said. The ultra-left wing party is part of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by RJD in the Bihar polls. Chiding the RJD again over its record on law and order, he said during its regime people did not venture out of their home after evening. He said the law and order situation has improved since Nitish Kumar came to power. Dwelling on the national politics, he accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of speaking the language of Pakistan. Nadda alleged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan uses Rahul Gandhis statements to argue for his country at the United Nations. He also mentioned the Ram Temple and Article 370 in his speech.