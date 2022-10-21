Some unaccompanied Afghan children in the US suffer panic attacks, depression5 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 01:40 AM IST
Biden administration pressured to keep promises to try to reunite families separated at Kabul airport
Biden administration pressured to keep promises to try to reunite families separated at Kabul airport
WASHINGTON : Mahsa Zahrabi, an Afghan teenager who was evacuated to the U.S. on her own after being separated from her family at Kabul airport last year, was sleeping on the floor in her aunt’s unfinished basement in Virginia when a healthcare worker visited the home.