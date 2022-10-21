Some unaccompanied Afghan children in the US suffer panic attacks, depression

His uncle, Murad Ali Bikzad, a former U.S. embassy guard, meanwhile lost his wife and one of their children at Kabul airport, and they got left behind as well. He lives with the three children who made it out and his nephew, Abdul Basit, in a one-bedroom apartment in Virginia. The children sleep in the bedroom, while the uncle sleeps on the couch. The rent is days overdue, and he has borrowed money from a neighbor to cover the bills. Other families in the block are helping him look after the children, and advocate for him, he said.