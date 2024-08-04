’Son of Haryana’ Arvind Kejriwal won’t bow down: Sunita Kejriwal says PM Modi ’jealous’ of Delhi CM

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, called her husband the 'son of Haryana' in a speech on Sunday ahead of the Haryana Assembly election. "The son of Haryana Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down in front of PM [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi," she said.

Sunita Kejriwal also took a dig at PM Modi, saying that he is jealous of Kejriwal.

"Is there any other party that has improved the conditions of government schools, hospitals, launched Mohalla clinics, provided free electricity? Only one person do all such development works in the nation and he is your son Arvind Kejriwal [aap ka laal, Kejriwal]," Sunita Kejriwal said while speaking at 'Badlaav Jan Sabha' in Faridabad, Haryana, on Sunday.

"And this is because PM Modi is jealous of Kejriwal. He is not able to do such development works...," she said.

#WATCH | Sohna, Haryana: Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal says, "Is there any other party that has improved the conditions of government schools, hospitals, made mohalla clinics, provided free electricity? Only Arvind Kejriwal can do all… pic.twitter.com/tWUzLC4vsN — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2024

She alleged that to stop the development works done by Kajriwal, "PM Modi made a fake case and put your son [Kejriwal] in jail". Kejriwal is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with the alleged scam in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He is currently in judicial custody.

Speaking at a public rally on Sunday, Sunita Kejriwal urged people in Haryana to not vote for the BJO in the upcoming assembly elections. "In the upcoming Haryana assembly elections not even a single vote should be given to BJP...," she said.

"You have to make your son win with a whopping majority," she added. "This is the question of Haryana's prestige," Kejriwal's wife added.

Haryana elections 2024: AAP's announces 5 guarantees Ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Sunita Kejriwal announced the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) five guarantees for people in the state. They were:

> 24 hours free electricity in all the houses in the state

> Mohalla clinics to be set up in all villages to provide free treatment to the people

> Haryana's government schools to be made excellent, where best education will be provided

> Mothers and sisters of Haryana will be provided free bus travel facility

> Every unemployed youth will be given employment

Assembly Elections in Haryana are set to be held later this year. The Election Commission is yet to announce poll dates. The AAP and the Congress, which are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc at the national level, will contest independently in state polls.