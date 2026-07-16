Sonam Wangchuk's past hunger strikes explained: Causes, outcomes and the Jantar Mantar protest

Renowned social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for more than two weeks amid growing concern over his deteriorating health.

The 59-year-old Wangchuk from Ladakh is known globally for his work on climate adaptation in the Himalayas and even inspired ‘3 Idiots’, a 2009 Bollywood film.

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The ongoing protest in the national capital is being held alongside protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other exams.

Sonam Wangchuk Jantar Mantar fast Wangchuk is globally renowned as a passionate advocate for the environment and his home region and has also been involved in public demonstrations for greater constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Wangchuk has undertaken several hunger strikes over the years, mostly centred on environmental protection and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. “I’m not in good shape, but not so bad either.” Frail-looking Wangchuk said in a latest video message as his fast entered its 19th day at Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

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"Medical tests are being done, and the results are pretty normal. The ECG is also normal so that I can survive for many days now. I am weak, my muscles are getting weak, but my heart and my core are fine," Wangchuk said.

Wangchuk also appealed people urging him to end the hunger strike not to do so and instead join the 'Sansad Chalo' movement on July 20.

Wangchuk under 24-hour medical vigilance According to the latest medical bulletin issued by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Wangchuk is "very weak" and under 24-hour medical vigilance. His weight has dropped to 57.15 kg, down 400 grams in the past 24 hours and nearly 8.9 kg since he began fasting.

Here's a chronological list of his prominent hunger strikes

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January 2023 Duration: 5-day fast

Cause: Wangchuk led a protest against the proposed large-scale industrialisation and mining in Ladakh while demanding constitutional safeguards for the region.

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Outcome: The protest brought national attention to Ladakh's environmental concerns and revived talks with the Centre.

March 6–26, 2024 Duration: 21-day hunger strike

Cause: Wangchuk was on hunger strike demanding statehood for Ladakh, Sixth Schedule protection, and safeguards for the fragile Himalayan ecosystem after talks with the Centre remained inconclusive.

Outcome: Ended the fast on 26 March and announced the "Delhi Chalo" march to keep pressure on the government. The issue is still unresolved

September 2025 Duration: Joined a 35-day relay hunger strike

Cause: Wangchuk supported the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in pressing for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and constitutional guarantees for Ladakh. He was on a hunger strike

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Outcome: Protest continued alongside negotiations with the Centre; Wangchuk rejected what he called delayed and inconclusive talks. The protest ended with violence, internet shutdowns, and Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk went to jail, but the Centre eventually revoked his NSA in March 2026.

June 28, 2026 to ongoing Duration: Indefinite hunger strike

Cause: Joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. Started a hunger strike on 28 June demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in NEET (UG) 2026 and other examinations.

Outcome: The fast has entered its 19th day on Thursday, with growing concern over Wangchuk's health and increasing support from opposition leaders, Bollywood celebrities and civil society.

Who is Sonam Wangchuk? Wangchuk is an engineer, climate activist, and education reformer from Ladakh, widely recognised for founding SECMOL and for developing the 'Ice Stupa' artificial glacier technique. Wangchuk is also the real-life inspiration behind the character Phunsukh Wangdu from the hit Bollywood film 3 Idiots, played by Aamir Khan.

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I’m not in good shape but not so bad either.

Wangchuk founded the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) in 1988, an institution designed to transform the region's education system and equip youth with practical, sustainable life skills.

Wangchuk is celebrated for inventing the "Ice Stupa" project, which freezes and stores melting stream water into tall, cone-shaped ice towers to provide vital irrigation water for high-altitude trans-Himalayan villages during the spring.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.