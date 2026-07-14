Sonam Wangchuk stays on hunger strike amid calls from Kejriwal, Akhilesh to end fast- ‘Centre must initiate dialogue’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has refused to end his indefinite hunger strike despite suffering muscle loss and ‘immense pain’ amid growing calls to end his his fast. Wangchuk has, instead, insisted that the government should initiate dialogue.

Wangchuk has been on indefinite fast for 17 dys now even as Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar completed 25 days on 14 July. According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk, 59, has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the fast, and his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in "immense pain".

"He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue,'" Dipke said in a post on X on Tuesday morning.

Worsening health due to fast Wangchuk's health continues to deteriorate amid growing calls from across sections, mostly politicians, to end his fast. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday extended his party's support to the ongoing protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar here, and urged Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike.

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In a press conference, Kejriwal said he will visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Thursday to extend his support to Wangchuk and the CJP protest.

"Sonam Wangchuk is on hunger strike for some days and his health is deteriorating. He is an asset of the country and I appeal him to end his hunger strike. There are other ways also for the struggle," the former Delhi chief minister said.

AAP supports the CJP protest and its demands and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately step down, he said.

The CJP has been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

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Akhilesh also extends support Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, saying no sacrifice holds significance for the "insensitive" BJP government.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's appeal comes on the 24th day of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and the 17th day of Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.

"We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy," Yadav posted on X.

"The BJP government, which he is attempting to awaken through his fast unto death, is itself a principle-less and corrupt system. In its insensitivity and heartlessness, the sacrifice of anyone holds no significance; therefore, expecting any sense of propriety or change of heart from BJP members is utterly futile," he said.

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"For them (BJP), no one's life holds any value. For them, money is paramount. They are intoxicated with the arrogance of wealth earned through corruption. Hoping for change in them is in vain. Those who are arrogant cannot be refined," he added.

Earlier, TMC leader Mahua Moitra also urged the climate leader to call off his hunger strike and continue the protest.

“Sonam Sir, your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight," Moitra wrote on X on Tuesday.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also extended his support to the outfit and its cause. In a post on X, Thackeray said, “We, on behalf of Shiv Sena, hereby declare our support for the movement of Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke.” However, he also appealed to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.