Sonam Wangchuk loses 8.25 kg on day 16 of hunger strike, blood sugar drops below 70, says Cockroach Janta Party

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on 13 July expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has now completed 16 days of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Wangchuk, 59, has lost 8.25 kg, his blood sugar levels have repeatedly fallen below 70 mg/dL (normal fasting levels are around 100 mg/dL), and he is experiencing constant dizziness, severe muscle loss and visible weakness, with his rib cage now clearly visible, Dipke said.

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“What kind of government is this? Sonam Wangchuk belongs to this country. He has brought global recognition to India through his work. Today, he is fighting for the students of this country, yet the government has not even sent a single minister or delegation to speak with him. The government’s complete indifference is deeply unfortunate,” Dipke said.

Day 24 of CJP protest The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over alleged examination irregularities entered its 24rth day on Monday. The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

“I don’t know how much longer Sonam sir can hold on. He keeps telling us he can. But those of us sitting beside him are terribly worried,” CJP spokesperson Saurav Das wrote in an earluer post on X adding that things are looking ‘grimmer’ by the day.

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Another CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya said during Monday's press breifing that it would be impossible to ask Wangchuk to withdraw while the government continues to ignore the students whose lives have been devastated by repeated examination failures.

CJP launches a missed call campaign Dahiya urged citizens across the country to participate in the peaceful Parliament March on 20th July, stating that only a strong public mobilisation would compel the government to engage with the movement.

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To mobilise support, the CJP has launched a missed call campaign, inviting students and citizens to register their participation by giving a missed call to 70116 70115. The party also appeals to people across the country to display the “I Support Sonam” campaign graphic on their social media profiles and join the movement both online and on the ground.

Also Read | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke says govt blocked video of him pleading with Delhi police

The CJP appealED to students, parents and citizens across India to join the peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on 20th July alongside Sonam Wangchuk.

“The movement will continue until justice is delivered to students affected by repeated examination failures, accountability is fixed, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” the campaign said in its statement.

‘Just an ordinary citizen’

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Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life.

On Saturday, Wangchuk had urged people not to look for heroes in others, saying he was "just an ordinary citizen", not a "modern Gandhi" or a hero.

"Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen," he said in a video posted on X. Wangchuk also appealed to people to join the march to Parliament on July 20.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.