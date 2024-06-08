Sonia Gandhi elected Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, Rahul Gandhi likely to assume Leader of Opposition role
Sonia Gandhi unanimously elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, Rahul Gandhi proposed as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday. The development came mere hours after the Congress Working Committee passed an resolution seeking the appointment of Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The newly re-elected MP is expected to take a decision on the matter 'very soon'.