Sonia Gandhi appoints Pranav Jha as Central Election Authority secretary

The Congress politician who is the secretary of AICC communications is set to take charge as the grand old party's election authority secretary ahead of the crucial Congress party president election
Ahead of the Congress president election scheduled to be held on 17 October, interim president Sonia Gandhi announced the appointment of Pranav Jha as the Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) attached to Central Election Authority.
Facing internal crisis, the Congress had on Sunday announced that the election for its president would be held on 17 October, asserting that it is the only party in the country which follows such a democratic exercise.
The result will be declared on October 19. If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself, the party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000.
Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving party president and has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017-19 when Rahul Gandhi took over.
The notification for the election will be issued on 22 September, while the filing of nomination would begin on 24 September and continue till 30 September, Mistry told reporters.
The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be 1 October, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be 8 October.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said to news agency PTI, Rahul Gandhi remains the "number one" and the "only" choice of the Congress rank and file to take over as the party chief.
"We haven't got into any conversations beyond that...we have no indications as to whether he will accept our request. Today, it was not possible to dwell on that because it was just the scheduling and it was all very difficult because it was a hybrid meeting," Khurshid, a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, told PTI.
"When he comes back I am sure we would want to persuade him," Khurshid said.
