Congress President Sonia Gandhi has expressed concern over the pace of vaccination in India, and said the country needs to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19 and protect children. She was addressing a meeting of party general secretaries and in-charges of AICC in various states.

She also said that the daily vaccination rate has to treble so that 75% population gets fully vaccinated by year-end.

"No doubt, this is dependent entirely on the adequacy of vaccine supply. We must continue to put pressure on the Union government which has, at our party's insistence, finally taken on the responsibility for this," Gandhi said, PTI reported.

"At the same time, we have to ensure that registration takes place, that vaccine hesitancy wherever evident is overcome and vaccine wastage is minimised," she further added.

Meanwhile, India reported 54,069 new cases of COVID-19 today which took the infection tally to 3,00,82,778 while 1,321 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,91,981, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases has declined to 6,27,057.

