Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that their focus is only on gaining power at any cost.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, accusing them of promoting hatred for political gain and asking voters to reject the proponents of lies and hatred. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video message posted on the Congress party's official X handle (formerly Twitter), Sonia Gandhi said that the focus of Modi and the BJP was only on gaining power at any cost.

“Today, in every corner of the country, youth are facing unemployment, women are facing atrocities, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities are facing terrible discrimination. This atmosphere is due to the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Their focus is only on gaining power at any cost," said Gandhi.

Further stating that they have promoted hatred for political gain, the Congress leader added, “The Congress Party and I have always fought for the progress of all, justice to the deprived, and to strengthen the country. The Congress and INDIA alliance is dedicated to protecting the Constitution and democracy."

“The sight of our Constitution and democracy being under threat, our poor being left behind, and the fact that the fabric of our society is being torn apart fills me with anguish. Today, I ask for your support once again. Our ‘Nyay Patra’ and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers, and the disadvantaged communities of India," said Gandhi.

Appealing to voters to vote for Congress for a bright future, she said, “Reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for the Congress for a brighter and more equal future for all. Together, let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all."

Gandhi's appeal came on Tuesday as the country voted in the third phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!