Sonia Gandhi breaks silence on suspension of MPs: ‘Govt strangulating democracy’
Sonia Gandhi speaks on disappointing assembly election results and urges Congress MPs to prepare for next year's general elections.
Sonia Gandhi Wednesday accused the government of "strangulating democracy" by suspending MPs over a legitimate demand and said the Congress has its task cut out for next year's general elections both as a party and as INDIA bloc member.
