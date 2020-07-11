Sonia Gandhi discusses covid-19, economy with Congress Lok Sabha MPs

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday chaired a virtual meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha members where key issues likely to be raised in the next Parliament session came up for discussion. Issues discussed included the covid-19 pandemic, fallout of the national lockdown, the current economic situation and border clashes with China, among others.

Rekindling the leadership debate in the party meeting on Saturday was significant also because nearly half a dozen of party leaders spoke about the need for former party president Rahul Gandhi to return to the top post. The Congress MP from Wayanad also attended the meeting and is known to have spoken on issues like the Union government’s handling of the pandemic and the border standoff with China.

Leaders aware of the development said the meeting on Saturday was more of a ‘stock taking’ exercise by Sonia Gandhi that would help in formulating party’s strategy in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, dates of which are yet to be announced. Including the Gandhis, the Congress currently has 52 out of the 543 members in the Lok Sabha. Most of the lawmakers who attended the meeting spoke their views.

“Several senior lawmakers raised the issue of how there was an urgent need for convening the Parliament session with necessary social distancing norms in place. We highlighted to the Congress president about the impediments in holding committee meetings as well as the decision on MPLADS fund. It is up to the government on when the session is called but most members in the meeting felt there should be no more delay," a senior Congress MP who attended the meeting on Saturday said requesting anonymity.

“Discussion over covid-19 was the most important one in the meeting but discussion over the current economic situation also came up along with the border clashes that have taken place with China. The Union government has not been transparent on the China issue. There was unanimity that issues like these need to be unequivocally raised when the session happens next," the leader quoted above added.

Over the last one month, the chorus for Rahul Gandhi’s return to the Congress top post has grown particularly in the party's internal meetings. This first came up in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting last month with some of the senior leaders raising the issue. The issue was raised again during the meeting on Saturday.

“Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who has been aggressively vocal against the Union government on all the recent issues. Several MPs said in Saturday’s meeting that he should return to the top post to lead the party from the front. Leaders and workers alike want him to take charge and we think it is a fair demand," another party MP who attended the meeting said requesting anonymity.

Taking moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president in May last year making way for Sonia Gandhi’s return to the top post in August. Next month, Sonia Gandhi will complete one year as president in an interim arrangement and the CWC is expected to formally give assent for the extension of her tenure.

