Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister of India and BJP leader Narendra Modi seeking discussion on several issues during the Special Parliamentary Session between 18-22 September. In her letter. Sonia Gandhi has stressed on the need to discuss the current economic situation of the country.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has last week announced that a Special Parliamentary Session would be held between 18-22 September. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha notifications later confirmed the parliamentary session adding that these five days would not entertain any Question Hour, and Zero Hour. While the agendas to be discussed in the parliamentary session has not been officially chalked out, speculations are rife that a bill would be tabled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) proposing the ‘One Nation One Election’ policy, and the proposal to change the name of the country from India to Bharat. According to media reports, the Special Parliamentary Session will be held in the new parliament building, which was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on 28 May 2023. In her letter to the PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi said that the Opposition most certainly wants to participate in the special session as it will give an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance. She further said that the session is being held without any consultation with other political parties and none of them have any idea on the agenda for the session. “You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda," Sonia Gandhi wrote in her letter.

“All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance," Sonia Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further urged for a discussion on several issues during the special session including the need for the caste census, Manipur, communal clashes, and inflations.

“I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues. These are--current economic situation with a focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs, commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them, demand for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations," she said.

Sonia also demanded a discussion over the rift between several states and the Centre.

“Debate on the continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state, urgent need for a caste census, damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations and the impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some States and drought in others should be held," the former Congress chief said.

The Congress leader further demanded that a discussion on the rise in communal tension in different states like Haryana and the continued ‘occupation of Indian Territory by China’ should take place.

She further said that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues should be taken up in the forthcoming special session.