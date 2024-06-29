Sonia Gandhi hits out at PM Modi govt for raking up Emergency: People’s verdict was accepted unhesitatingly but…

  • Sonia Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on various issues, including the NEET-UG paper leak and ethnic violence

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated04:04 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.(PTI)

Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and a Rajya Sabha MP, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on various issues, including the NEET-UG paper leak and ethnic violence in Manipur noting that he ‘preaches the value of consensus but continues to value confrontation’

In an editorial column for the Hindu, she hit out at PM on the paper leak issue saying, “"The Prime Minister who does his 'Pariksha pe Charcha' has been conspicuously silent on the leaks that have devastated so many families across the country.”

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and party president Mallikarjun Kharge posted the article on X, saying "'There is no evidence that the Prime Minister has come to terms with the electoral outcome or has reflected on the message sent to him by voters', writes CPP Chairperson

 

She further menntioned that it was unneccessary to bring up the ‘Emergency’ issue, which was imposed by the then Indira Gandhi Congress government in June 1975.

“It is a fact of history that in March 1977, the people of our country gave a categorical verdict on the Emergency, which was accepted unhesitatingly and unequivocally. That, less than three years later, the party that was humbled in March 1977 was returned to power, with a majority never achieved by Modi and his party, is also very much part of that history,”

The Rajya Sabha MP further slammed the Centre for frequent confrontations and fiery exchanges over the deputy speaker post and the NEET issue in the first session of the Parliament after the 2024 general elections.

On the Deputy Speaker issue, she adds, "The first few days of the 18th Lok Sabha have sadly been far from encouraging. Any hope that we might see a changed attitude has been dashed. This perfectly reasonable request was found unacceptable by a regime that had not filled the Constitutional position of Deputy Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha."

"The Prime Minister continues as if nothing has changed. He preaches the value of consensus but continues to value confrontation," she said.

