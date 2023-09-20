Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will reportedly be the lead speaker from her party for the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill for the discussion on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday, the Congress party chairperson, while arriving at the old Parliament building said, "It's ours. Apna hain."

Congress has accused the Centre of taking credit for the women's reservation Bill which they said was introduced by their government. Notably, in 2008, the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government tabled the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, and it was passed in 2010. However, the Bill was never taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the union Cabine approved the Women Reservation Bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now on Wednesday, during the five-day special session of Parliament, the crucila bill will be taken up for discussion when the House will meet at 11 am.

The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to provide a 33% quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. According to the Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, after the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to introduce three new articles and one new clause in the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under a new clause in 239AA, seats shall be reserved for women in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, 1/3rd of the seats reserved for SCs shall be reserved for women, 1/3rd of the total number of seats to be filled by direct elections shall be reserved for women through law determined by parliament.

Under the new Article - 330A, reservation for women in Lok Sabha - 1/3rd of seats reserved for SCs and STs shall be reserved for women, 1/3rd of total seats to be filled by direct elections to the Lok Sabha shall be reserved for women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the new article 332A, the reserved seats for women in every state Legislative Assembly, 1/3rd of seats reserved for SCs and STs shall be reserved for women, 1/3rd of total seats to be filled by direct elections to the LA shall be reserved for women.

334A, a new article says that reservation shall come into effect after the delimitation is undertaken after the relevant figures for the first census have been published. The rotation of seats for women shall take effect after each subsequent exercise of delimitation.