Sonia Gandhi launched 'Rahul Baba' 20 times, but launching failed: Amit Shah on Cong leader contesting from Raebareli
The Congress has announced the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli seat, earlier held by his mother. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi had lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi seat. However, he won from Wayanad seat in Kerala.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a dig at Congress party for fielding Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, and said that the launching of the Gandhi scion remained unsuccessful even after attempting it for 20 times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message