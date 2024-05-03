The Congress has announced the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli seat, earlier held by his mother. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi had lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi seat. However, he won from Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a dig at Congress party for fielding Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, and said that the launching of the Gandhi scion remained unsuccessful even after attempting it for 20 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah made the remark while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency.

"Narendra Modi tried only once and Chandrayan was launched. Sonia Gandhi has launched 'Rahul Baba' 20 times, but the launching hasn't been successful," Shah remarked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating that Gandhi has run away from Amethi to file a nomination from Raebareli, Shah exuded confidence that the Congress leader will will lose the election to the BJP candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh, by a huge margin.

The Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, before she moved to Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to incumbent MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Reacting to Rahul's candidature from Raebareli, Smriti Irani termed it as a victory of people of Amethi.

On Congress party fielding Kishori Lal Sharma, the close aide of Gandhi family to contest against her, Irani said, "If they had seen even a glimmer of hope, they would have contested and not put up a proxy candidate." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mocked Rahul's candidature from the seat held by his mother, invoking his earlier statement that the Congress leader might look for another seat.

"I also told you earlier that the Shehzaada would start looking for another safe seat for himself, fearing defeat in Wayanad. He was so afraid after losing Amethi in 2019 that he bolted all the way down South, to Wayanad. Now, he has escaped to Raebareli," ANI quoted Modi as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli has devastated the BJP, its supporters and sycophants.

"Many people have many opinions on the news of Rahul Gandhi contesting elections from Raebareli. But he is an experienced player of politics and chess. The party leadership has taken this decision after a lot of deliberation and strategy," Jairam said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!