Assam CM criticizes Maharashtra Congress President for suggesting purification of Ram Temple, questions Sonia Gandhi's religion and authority to visit the temple. Nana Patole's statement deemed dangerous by Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly criticized Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's recent comment about the “purification" of the Ram Temple, describing it as “dangerous". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further raising a question about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's religion and whether she is authorized to visit the Ram Temple, Sarma said, “Nana Patole has given a very dangerous statement... What is Sonia Gandhi's religion?"

Sarma further stated, “And if Sonia Gandhi does the work of purifying the Ram temple, will the Hindus remain silent? It's election time. That's why he is speaking, but if he tries to do, he will be jailed. Ram temple has been built after the Supreme Court's decision." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patole sparked controversy by suggesting that the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir would undergo purification when the INDIA bloc assumed power at the Centre.

In a statement, Nana Patole said, “We are going to purify Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after INDIA Alliance comes to power. Shankaracharyas were opposing this (Pran Pratishtha), all four Shankaracharyas will purify the Ram Temple. Ram Darbar will be established there. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla. Narendra Modi has acted against protocol in Ram Temple construction. We will do it through rectifications and religion." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised Patole for his remarks and said, “These are those people of Congress party who had challenged the existence of Lord Ram by giving an affidavit in the Supreme Court. They also challenged the Ram Setu's existence by giving an affidavit. They used to ask the question of whether Ram was imaginary or real."

On January 22, the temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

