In a directive, the Congress interim chief informed that party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will be the leader of the party in Lok Sabha and Gaurav Gogoi will be his deputy. Congress also informed that K Suresh will be chief whip and Ravneet Singh Bittu and Manickam Tagore will be whips of the party in the lower house. Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Dr Shashi Tharoor will also be part of the group.

