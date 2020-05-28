Sonia Gandhi says lockdown hurt entire country but govt is yet to respond

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the entire country suffered due to the fallout of the over two-month lockdown imposed to control coronavirus pandemic, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is yet to realize it. She said migrants who walked back home, and people who lost of jobs, businesses and livelihoods were the worst hit.

Gandhi’s comments, in a video message, came in the backdrop of the launch of her party’s online campaign 'SpeakUp', aimed at raising voice for the poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle class people. Congress leaders will raise awareness over the issue on the party's official social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“For the last two months, the entire country has been going through a severe economic crisis of livelihood and employment due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown," she said.

Images of millions of labourers walking thousands of kilometers barefoot, hungry and thirsty, without medicine and means were seen by Indians for the first time since Independence, Gandhi said in the five-minute video message.

“Crores of jobs were lost, millions of businesses were destroyed, factories were shut and farmers had to sell crops facing troubles. The whole country suffered, but perhaps the government did not realize it," she said, adding that the union government paid no heed to observations made by experts on the issue.

“Friends in Congress have decided that to raise India’s voice strongly we will run a social campaign to this effect. We request the union government to open the lock of treasury and give help to needy," she said.

Over the last two months, Congress has highlighted the need for direct cash transfer of ₹7,500 per month for each family, assistance for migrant labourers to return home, financial help to small and medium business and more robust economic aid to states. India is currently in its fourth phase of lockdown which is scheduled to end on 31 May.

