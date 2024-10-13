‘Sonia Gandhi shed tears for terrorists…,’ BJP hits back at Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘terrorist party’ remark

BJP leaders, including Joshi and Trivedi, counter Congress President Kharge's claims of BJP being a 'party of terrorists,' citing historical instances of Congress's association with terrorism and criticizing its stance on Islamic practices.

Livemint
Published13 Oct 2024, 07:14 AM IST
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (File)
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (File)(HT_PRINT)

The BJP hits back sharply to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's allegation of labelling them a “party of terrorists,” alleging that the opposition party has a history of supporting terrorism.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned Congress for supporting traditional Islamic practices like triple talaq, halala, and hijab, asserting that they are now making baseless accusations against Hindu society, PTI reported.

Also Read: ‘BJP is a party of terrorists’: Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at PM Modi over ‘urban Naxal’ jibe at Congress

“This is the design of the urban Naxal mindset that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about,” Trivedi said.

Kharge had earlier called the BJP a “party of terrorists”, as he hit back at Modi over his recent remarks that the opposition party was being run by a “gang of urban Naxals”.

Union minister Giriraj Singh claimed that Kharge's remarks show his reflections on his own party as it was the Congress which always supported terrorists.

Also Read: ‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP’s hat-trick, says ’checking facts...’

Another Union minister, Pralhad Joshi, claimed Kharge "mistakenly" called the BJP a party of terrorists as a slip of tongue.

Taking to X, Joshi said, “It was Sonia Gandhi who shed tears for terrorists who died in Batla House. It was Congress which went soft on Afzal Guru. It was Congress which repealed POTA in 2004. It was their PM Manmohan Singh who shook hands with separatist militants.”

Joshi also said it was under Modi that terrorist activities saw a significant decline.

Also Read: Watch | Congress trying to defame India’s institutions: PM Modi on opposition party questioning poll verdict in Haryana

BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan said Kharge's comments have exposed Congress' "prejudiced and toxic mindset and ideology of divide and rule", similar to that of the colonial British.

“The nation should not forget how the Congress equated terrorism with the Hindu community in 2013. It was no less then a Union minister in the Congress-led UPA government, Sushil Kumar Shinde, who derogatorily and demeaningly talked about Hindu terrorism,” he said.

Also Read: BJP News: MP govt in crisis? MLAs voice discontent amid internal strife; ‘normal’ discussions, says party

Earlier, Kharge had also hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on the condition of minorities in Bangladesh, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused him of supporting a party "which wants disunity in the country."

Kharge said, “You (Bhagwat) are the one who supports the party (BJP) which wants disunity in the country. It starts with changing the Constitution, ending reservation, and then speaking different things about Muslims.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘Sonia Gandhi shed tears for terrorists…,’ BJP hits back at Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘terrorist party’ remark

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.000.00
      Chennai
      77,431.000.00
      Delhi
      77,583.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.