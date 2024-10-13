‘Sonia Gandhi shed tears for terrorists…,’ BJP hits back at Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘terrorist party’ remark

The BJP hits back sharply to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's allegation of labelling them a “party of terrorists,” alleging that the opposition party has a history of supporting terrorism.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned Congress for supporting traditional Islamic practices like triple talaq, halala, and hijab, asserting that they are now making baseless accusations against Hindu society, PTI reported.

“This is the design of the urban Naxal mindset that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about,” Trivedi said.

Kharge had earlier called the BJP a “party of terrorists”, as he hit back at Modi over his recent remarks that the opposition party was being run by a “gang of urban Naxals”.

Union minister Giriraj Singh claimed that Kharge's remarks show his reflections on his own party as it was the Congress which always supported terrorists.

Another Union minister, Pralhad Joshi, claimed Kharge "mistakenly" called the BJP a party of terrorists as a slip of tongue.

Taking to X, Joshi said, “It was Sonia Gandhi who shed tears for terrorists who died in Batla House. It was Congress which went soft on Afzal Guru. It was Congress which repealed POTA in 2004. It was their PM Manmohan Singh who shook hands with separatist militants.”

Joshi also said it was under Modi that terrorist activities saw a significant decline.

BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan said Kharge's comments have exposed Congress' "prejudiced and toxic mindset and ideology of divide and rule", similar to that of the colonial British.

“The nation should not forget how the Congress equated terrorism with the Hindu community in 2013. It was no less then a Union minister in the Congress-led UPA government, Sushil Kumar Shinde, who derogatorily and demeaningly talked about Hindu terrorism,” he said.

Earlier, Kharge had also hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on the condition of minorities in Bangladesh, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused him of supporting a party "which wants disunity in the country."

Kharge said, “You (Bhagwat) are the one who supports the party (BJP) which wants disunity in the country. It starts with changing the Constitution, ending reservation, and then speaking different things about Muslims.”