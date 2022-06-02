“She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is," said party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

He said the Congress chief had a mild fever and she tested positive this morning.

Surjewala said,"we hope she will get better. We will get her tested again and her plan of visiting the ED stands".

Meanwhile, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were issued a summons by the ED on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald case, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

The federal agency's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Abhishek Singhvi said the party will fight hard "legally, socially and politically".

Addressing a press conference, they said party president Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a "fake" money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper on June 8, and she was determined to appear before the agency as she has nothing to hide and is not scared or intimidated by such ''cheap tactics''.

They said former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been summoned, and that he has written to the probe agency to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is not in the country.

The opposition party alleged that the "fake issue of AJL, (Associated Journals Limited) is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, divert and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP and social unrest, social divisiveness in this country".

"It is clear that the dictator is scared now and is trying to hide all his failures on the governance front by misusing all government agencies.

"This time they have come out with a new hideous and cowardly conspiracy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting ED notices issued against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Surjewala said.