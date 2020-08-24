New Delhi: After a nearly seven-hour marathon meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), it was decided that party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi would continue in the top post and the body authorized her to take necessary steps to affect organisational changes. A meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) could be called at the earliest to kickstart the process.

The developments are significant because earlier in the day, Gandhi expressed her wish to be relieved from the top post in the backdrop of growing debate over the top leadership after contents of a letter by senior Congress leaders demanding a complete overhaul of the organization came to the fore.

According to people aware of developments, majority of the members who attended the meeting on Monday either urged Gandhi to continue or proposed that she should be succeeded by former chief and son Rahul Gandhi.

“The CWC authorises the Congress President to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges listed above. In the light of the above deliberations and conclusions, the CWC unanimously requests Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened," Congress general secretary incharge of organization K.C. Venugopal told reporters on Monday evening while reading a resolution adopted by the CWC.

Venugopal added that both the Gandhis have been at the forefront of taking on the union government in the last six months including on the issue of handling of the covid-19 crisis, migrant issue among others. The CWC resolution has added that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora.

“There was definitely some reluctance but she agreed to the overwhelming view of the CWC that she should continue on the top post till the time that there is clarity on beginning the process of finding a new party chief. Almost all members spoke in the meeting today and it was a detailed discussion," a senior leader aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

Following details of a letter by 23 Congress leaders came to public domain, first reported by The Indian Express on Sunday, support has grown from top leaders of the party for the Gandhi family. Three Congress chief ministers—Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh—along with senior party functionaries and lawmakers on Sunday took a public stand in favour of the Gandhi family continuing to lead the party and asked for former chief Rahul Gandhi to return to the top post.

