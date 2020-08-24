Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief

“The CWC authorises the Congress President to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges listed above. In the light of the above deliberations and conclusions, the CWC unanimously requests Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened," Congress general secretary incharge of organization K.C. Venugopal told reporters on Monday evening while reading a resolution adopted by the CWC.